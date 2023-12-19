Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits Fort Wayne Game Show Experience and speaks with Co-Owners, Andy Roth, and Corey Ford while taking on some classic game shows like ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy’. Fort Wayne Game Show Experience is located at 327 East Wayne Street, in Fort Wayne. Learn more at fortwaynegameshow.com or call 260-423-1444.
Jessica Plays ‘Wheel of Fortune’ & ‘Jeopardy’ at Fort Wayne Game Show Experience
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
