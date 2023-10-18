Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits the Music Technology Center at the University of Saint Francis and speaks with Program Director, Miles Fulwider, about all of the areas of focus they offer for students looking to get into the music industry, including a class with guest instructor and music producer Willie Green. Learn more at majors.sf.edu/music-technology/.
Inside the Music Technology Center at University of Saint Francis
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
