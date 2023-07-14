Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits the new Beyond Van Gogh exhibit at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. She is joined by Fanny Curtat, the Art Historian behind the exhibit, as they discuss how the immersive experience came to be along with some Van Gogh history. The exhibit runs through August 10th at the Memorial Coliseum. Learn more and get tickets at vangoghfortwayne.com.
Immerse yourself in the art of Van Gogh
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
