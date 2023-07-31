Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits Trinity English Lutheran Church and is joined by Rev. Dr. Gary Erdos, the Senior Pastor at the church, as they explore the Icons in Transformation art installation. The exhibit runs through September 10th at Trinity English Lutheran Church. Learn more at trinityenglish.org/icons.
Icons in Transformation Art Exhibit at Trinity English Lutheran Church
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
