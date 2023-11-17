Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits Edwin Coe Spirits in Churubusco, Indiana, and meets with Co-Owner Kristin Collins to learn how Edwin Coe can help take your next event to the next level, from their cocktail catering, and custom menus, to even renting out the space. Plus, Jessica tries a few of the classic and seasonal cocktails while discussing some of their upcoming events. Learn more at edwincoespirits.com. Edwin Coe Spirits is located at 6675 Us-33 in Churubusco, Indiana.