Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits UltraZone Laser Tag and speaks with General Manager Luke Beckwith, to learn all about Fort Wayne’s First Laser Tag Center and how you can host parties and outings in their entertainment spaces. Plus, they have several specials throughout the year. Learn more at ultrazoneftw.com. UltraZone is located at 1104 Coliseum Blvd. in Fort Wayne.