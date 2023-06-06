Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits the Honeywell Center in Wabash to learn about Honeywell Arts & Entertainment and the upcoming summer events they have, including their academy performances. Jessica is joined by their Chief Development Officer Cathy Gatchel, as they share a special offer for our Living Local 15 viewers. The Honeywell Center is located at 275 West Market Street in Wabash. More information can be found at honeywellarts.org.