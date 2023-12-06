Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams heads to M Vince Nail Spa to speak with General Manager Lam Nguyen, as they talk about how you can create your holiday nail look and the many other services they offer. Plus, we have a special holiday bonus they are offering to our viewers. Learn more about M Vince Nail Spa at mvincenailspa.com or visit their location at 4220 West Jefferson Blvd in Fort Wayne.