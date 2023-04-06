Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Tim Stauffer, from Heart of the City Fort Wayne, and Allison Wheaton, from Summit Equestrian Center, to discuss their upcoming Hearts, Horseshoes & Heros event that will benefit their programs while also honoring a Purple Heart Veteran. The event is on May 12th at Summit Equestrian Center. Learn more at summitequestrian.org or at hotcfw.org.