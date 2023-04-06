Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Tim Stauffer, from Heart of the City Fort Wayne, and Allison Wheaton, from Summit Equestrian Center, to discuss their upcoming Hearts, Horseshoes & Heros event that will benefit their programs while also honoring a Purple Heart Veteran. The event is on May 12th at Summit Equestrian Center. Learn more at summitequestrian.org or at hotcfw.org.
Hearts, Horseshoes & Heros honors Purple Heart Veteran
by: Adam Solarczyk
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now