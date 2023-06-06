Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Madison Lyon Cummings, Healthier Moms & Babies Development & Volunteer Coordinator, to discuss how the organization helps families and their ongoing diaper drip through June 18th. You can find more information including where to drop off diapers at healthiermomsandbabies.org.
Healthier Moms & Babies Diaper Drive
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
