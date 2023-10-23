Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits Outback Steakhouse and speaks with Manager Sandra Dee Gonzales, about the history of the restaurant and how they pair signature appetizers and entrees with hospitality in an Australian theme. Learn more at outback.com. Outback Steakhouse is located at 5455 Coventry Lane in Fort Wayne.
Head to Australia at Outback Steakhouse
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
