Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams heads to Recon Power Bikes Headquarters and tours the showroom floor with Operations Manager Chris Warren. She learns how the company came to be and how they are helping people get around easier, including law enforcement. Learn more here or visit their showroom at 327 Ley Road in Fort Wayne.
Going Electric with Recon Power Bikes
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
