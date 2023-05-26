Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams co-emceed the recent Go Red For Women event with WANE 15s Evening Anchor, Alyssa Ivanson. The event was filled with life-saving information regarding heart disease from a dynamic panel of doctors. After the event Jessica caught up with Dr. Sherri Stiles-Walker, a Family Physician, to get more information about the importance of heart disease awareness. Learn more from the America Heart Association at heart.org.
