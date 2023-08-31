Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams speaks with Amanda Davis, the Chief Development Officer for United Way of Allen County, to learn all about their upcoming fundraiser ‘Over the Edge’, where people rappel down the side of their building in downtown to support the United Way of Allen County. The event takes place on September 27th. Register and learn more at unitedwayallencounty.org
Go ‘Over the Edge’ with United Way of Allen County
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now