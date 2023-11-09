Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams sits down with Kiley Tate-Potts, from The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne, to learn all about this month’s Giving Tuesday Fort Wayne Challenge, where they call on the community to help various non-profits. The Giving Tuesday Fort Wayne Challenge takes place through November 20th. Learn more and see a list of organizations at cfgfw.org.
Giving Tuesday with The Community Foundation
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now