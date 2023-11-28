Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Carly Myers, Chief Marketing Officer at the Embassy Theatre, as they discuss the ongoing Festival of Trees and some of their winter programs. Plus, they discuss how the community helps support the historic theatre. Learn more at fwembassytheatre.org or call the box office at 260-424-6287.
Giving Tuesday: The Embassy Theatre
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
