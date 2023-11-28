Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams speaks with Eli Rider, Marketing Communications Manager for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana, and Alex Denning, their Director of Community Development for Allen County, to discuss the organization and how you can volunteer to be a ‘Big’ and mentor area youth. Plus they discuss some of their upcoming events where you can help support their mission. Find out more information at bbbsnei.org
Giving Tuesday: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
