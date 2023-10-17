Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams returns to the Botanical Conservatory to tour their outdoor pumpkin path and learn about some of the activities they have going on this month for Halloween. The pumpkin path runs through October 29th. Learn more at botanicalconservatory.org. The Botanical Conservatory is located at 1100 South Calhoun Street in Fort Wayne.
Get into Fall with the Botanical Conservatory Pumpkin Path
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
