Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams heads back to the Monogram Shoppe with owner Sara Keltsch, as they browse through some of the cozy gifts you can find as the temperatures start to fall. Learn more at monogramshoppe.com, follow them on Facebook for their Thursday Facebook LIVE segments, or visit them at 6410 West Jefferson Blvd in Fort Wayne.
Get Cozy Gifts at the Monogram Shoppe
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now