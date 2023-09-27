Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Mary Wagner-Stockman, Community Center Manager at Fort Wayne Parks & Rec, to learn about all of the activities they have planned for Active Aging Week from October 2-6. Learn more at fortwayneparks.org or visit the Fort Wayne Parks & Recreation Community Center Facebook page.
Get Active during Active Aging Week with Fort Wayne Parks & Rec
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
