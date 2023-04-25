Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams sits down with Dr. Bryan Thompson from Marr & Thompson Dental Group to learn all about their practice and how they are committed to helping their patients achieve beautiful, healthy smiles. Learn more and schedule an appointment by visiting here or call 260-482-1551. Marr & Thompson Dental Group is located at 5108 North Clinton Street in Fort Wayne.
Get a Healthy Smile at Marr & Thompson Dental Group
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
