Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Molly Papeir, the Director of the Community Arts Academy, and Francisco Reyes, the murals instructor, to learn all about the upcoming classes they offer as a part of the academy and what skills you can pick up. Learn more under the Community Arts Academy tab pfw.edu/visual-performing-arts.
Gain skills in the arts at the PFW Community Arts Academy
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
