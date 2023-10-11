Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams is joined by Rick Walz, CEO of the Better Business Bureau, and Steve Rinehart, the President of the local SCORE Chapter, to learn all about the upcoming Build a Better Business Conference on October 19th, where the Torch Awards will also be taking place during lunch. Learn more at bbb.org or at score.org/northeastindiana.
Gain Business knowledge at the Build a Better Business Conference
by: Adam Solarczyk, Jessica Williams
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now