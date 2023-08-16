Living Local 15 host Jessica Williams visits the Fort Wayne Museum of Art to explore their new exhibit ‘An American Renaissance in Fort Wayne: Muralists from the Allen County Courthouse’. Jessica is joined by Robyn Zimmerman, Executive Director of the Allen County Courthouse Preservation Trust, and Sachi Yanari-Rizzo, Curator of Prints and Drawings at FWMOA, as they discuss the significance of the pieces that helped formulate some of the iconic artwork in the courthouse. The exhibit runs through September 10th. The Fort Wayne Museum of Art is located at 311 East Main Street. Learn more at fwmoa.org.