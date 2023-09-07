On today’s show, we return to the farm for our next ‘Growing for the Future’ segment, where we see a big change in the corn crop and learn how the harvest is stored in the grain bin. Then, with student loan payments starting back up, InvestEd joins us to discuss how their services can help you get back on track.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.