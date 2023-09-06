On today’s show, we are joined by Make-A-Wish of Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana to learn how they make so many wishes come true and about their upcoming Adams Radio Group Request-a-Thon on September 8th. Then, it’s Wealth Wednesday and Foster Financial is here to discuss CDs and Annuities. Plus, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control joins us in the studio to teach us the proper way to approach a dog.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.