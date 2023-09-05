On today’s show, we return to Coterie Pizza in Garrett to get a taste of some of their specialty craft pizzas. Then, we learn all about how you can explore different venues across the city as a part of ‘Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown.’ Plus, DSANI is here to discuss their upcoming Buddy Walk to celebrate our friends with Down Syndrome this weekend.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.