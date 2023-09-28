On today’s show, we learn all about some of the vaccines you need to know about for the fall season with Super Shot Fort Wayne and Aging and In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana. Then, we head to the Monogram Shoppe where they are already gearing up for the holidays. Plus, our BestReviews team has a look at some of the top products to keep your baby safe while they sleep.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.