On today’s show, we are joined by musician Tom Chapin, as we learn all about the upcoming show about his brother’s music, Harry Chapin at 80: A Retrospective at the Embassy next month. Then, Amani Family Services joins us in the studio to discuss their mission and their One Beat Lip Sync Fundraiser at the Clyde in November. Plus, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education has the details on College Application Week and how application fees will be waived.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.