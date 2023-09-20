On today’s show, we are joined by Foster Financial to learn all about Roth Conversions on this Wealth Wednesday. Then, we return to the Fort Wayne Artist Guild Art Gallery and get an art demonstration. Plus, we learn about the upcoming Out of the Darkness walk and how it helps bring the community closer together.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.