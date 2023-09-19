On today’s show, we visit the Fort Wayne Artist Guild Art Gallery located at Jefferson Pointe, as we learn all about how the guild came to be and speak with one of their featured artists. Then, Purdue University Fort Wayne joins us to discuss some of the classes you will find this fall as a part of their Community Arts Academy.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio.