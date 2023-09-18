On today’s show, the Crossroads Airshow is coming back to Indianapolis with the Blue Angels taking flight, we get all the details on what you need to know about the show next coming next month. Then, the Art This Way Art Crawl is back this week, and they join us in the studio to discuss what is different this time around. Plus, our BestReviews team has a look at the top products to take to your next tailgate.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.