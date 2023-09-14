On today’s show, we visit the Monogram Shoppe to see what Fall goodies you can find as the season arrives. Then, the Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana join us in the studio to discuss their upcoming STEM Expo. Plus, Hope Alive joins us to discuss their services and how they help those struggling in the Fort Wayne community.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.