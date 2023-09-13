On today’s show, we are joined by The Literacy Alliance to learn more about the programs they offer and their upcoming ‘Laughs for Literacy’ event. Then, theCityMoms is back with some hacks for those Family Fall Photo Shoots. Then, Elliot’s Custom Trailers & Carts is back with a look at some of their new carts and a special offer for Living Local 15 viewers.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.