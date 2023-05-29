On today’s show, we hit the road to Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, as we visit the newest area at the park, The Boardwalk! Jessica tours the space, to explore the rides, food, and entertainment that you will be able to find all summer long! Plan your trip to Cedar Point at cedarpoint.com.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and southwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.