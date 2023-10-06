On today’s show, we head back to Edwin Coe Spirits in Churubusco, to learn all about their new fall menu and see how some of the cocktails are made. Plus, we find out what fun events they are hosting for the month of October.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.