On today’s show, we are back at Christopher James Menswear for a Fall Fashion Show and to learn all about the Trunk show they are having this weekend. Then, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic joins us in the studio to lay out their upcoming season and highlight their Opening Night Gala taking place this weekend. Plus, the 2023 Falling for Art Tour is back and we get all the details about how the whole family can visit and explore art studios across the city.

💛 Subscribe to our Youtube

💛 Like on Facebook: @livinglocal15

💛 Follow on Instagram: @livinglocal15

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.