On today’s show, Jessica goes Over the Edge for United Way of Allen County, as she rappels down the side of a building. Then, it’s Wealth Wednesday and Foster Financial is here to discuss Tax Loss harvesting. Plus, Visit Fort Wayne joins us in the studio to discuss some of the October events going on around the city.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.