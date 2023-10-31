Happy Halloween!! On today’s show Jessica turns into Cinderella and dances a Ballroom number at the Embassy Theatre. Her dance partner and choreographer is Christopher Spalding, the co-owner of Fort Wayne Ballroom Company. She then heads out to Decatur, IN, and visits Famous Monster Pizza. And concludes with learning how to make festive caramel and chocolate apples at Country Kitchen SweetArt.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.