On today’s show, we learn all about Air Up, a new way to enjoy flavored water with only scent. Then, we are joined by Dr. Stephanie Sublett to discuss how she helps new mothers through Lilivy Postpartum. Plus, we learn some Fall Real Estate information in the Real Estate Rundown.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.