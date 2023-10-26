On today’s show, we return to Country Kitchen SweetArt to decorate more Halloween Cupcakes ahead of tonight’s class that you can attend. Then, we are back at the Monogram Shoppe to see what kinds of toys and games you can find as we enter the holiday shopping season.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.