On today’s show, we head to UltraZone Laser Tag to learn how they have been a staple for laser tag in Fort Wayne for decades and we play a few games. Then, Crystal Coleman with State Farm joins us in the studio to discuss her growing business and their upcoming drive-through Trunk or Treat on Halloween. Plus, our BestReviews team has a look at some spooky ways to get your lawn ready for Halloween.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.