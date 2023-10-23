On today’s show, we visit Outback Steakhouse to learn about how their Australian-themed hospitality and cuisine are a staple in the community. Then, theCityMoms joins us in studio with a look at some spooky attractions in the area to check out for Halloween. Plus, it’s Money Monday, and Foster Financial is here with a look at what to consider when it comes to turning on your Social Security.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.