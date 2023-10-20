On today’s show, we are decorating Halloween Cupcakes at Country Kitchen SweetArt as we learn about their Halloween Open Cupcake Night where you can also come in and decorate spooky treats on October 25th. Plus, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana joins us to discuss the organization and how you can become a ‘Big’ to mentor youth in the area.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.