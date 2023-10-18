On today’s show, we visit the Music Technology Center at the University of Saint Francis to learn all about their Music Technology program and their specialty classes. Then, it’s Wealth Wednesday so Foster Financial joins us to discuss Required Minimum Distributions. Plus, the Broadway at the Embassy lineup is kicking off next week and we have all the details you need to know, along with a giveaway for our viewers.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.