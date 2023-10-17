On today’s show, we visit the Botanical Conservatory and walk their Pumpkin Path to learn all about their October events. Then, Downtown Fort Wayne joins us in studio to discuss Fright Night and the Zombie Walk taking place this weekend. Plus, if you are getting ready to sell your home, we have some tips for you in the Real Estate Rundown.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.