On today’s show, we are back at Country Kitchen Sweet Art and are learning to make Halloween-decorated cookies with guest instructor Amy Saliek from Amy Bakes. Then, Curtis Smith joins us in the studio to discuss this weekend’s Renaissance in Roanoke juried art show.

💛 Subscribe to our Youtube

💛 Like on Facebook: @livinglocal15

💛 Follow on Instagram: @livinglocal15

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.