On today’s show, we are joined by the Dog Training Elite Fort Wayne to learn how the veteran-owned organization helps train dogs and provide service dogs to those who need them. Then, the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne joins us to discuss their Giving Tuesday Fort Wayne Challenge going on for much of this month. Plus, the Monogram Shoppe is here to talk about all of the Thanksgiving goodies they have to offer.

💛 Subscribe to our Youtube

💛 Like on Facebook: @livinglocal15

💛 Follow on Instagram: @livinglocal15

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.