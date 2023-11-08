On today’s show, we visit Zing Asian Fusion Cuisine, to learn all about how the new restaurant came to be in Fort Wayne. Then, Jessica tries several of their menu items including their boba tea.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.