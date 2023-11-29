On today’s show, we visit Fork & Fiddle at Edwin Coe Spirits and taste some of their new menu items, and we discuss their event catering at Edwin Coe. Then, it’s Wealth Wednesday and Foster Financial is here to talk about things to consider when it comes to financial planning heading into the end of the year.

Living Local 15 is a local talk show hosted by Jessica Williams, covering all things lifestyle from food, fashion, fitness, entertainment, businesses and so much more! Airing every weekday morning from 9:00-9:30AM on CBS WANE 15, the #1 Rated News Station in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Email show at livinglocal15@wane.com.